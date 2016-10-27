See All Neuropsychologists in Oak Park, MI
Dr. David Cowan, PHD

Clinical Neuropsychology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Cowan, PHD

Dr. David Cowan, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Oak Park, MI. 

Dr. Cowan works at Life Skills Village in Oak Park, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cowan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Life Skills Village
    25900 Greenfield Rd Ste 116, Oak Park, MI 48237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 788-4300

Anxiety
Biofeedback
Chronic Pain
Anxiety
Biofeedback
Chronic Pain

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HAP Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2016
    Excellent Doctor, professional but caring. I would recommend to my family or anyone.
    Ryan in Allen Park, Michigan — Oct 27, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Cowan, PHD
    About Dr. David Cowan, PHD

    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1124106398
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Sinai Hospital of Detroit
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Cowan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cowan works at Life Skills Village in Oak Park, MI. View the full address on Dr. Cowan’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

