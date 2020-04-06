David Cubito has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
David Cubito, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Cubito, PSY is a Psychologist in Saint Petersburg, FL.
David Cubito works at
Locations
Footprints Counseling LLC275 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 527-1969
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Cubito over a period of several months. I feel the time spent with Dr. Cubito was worthwhile.
About David Cubito, PSY
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
David Cubito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Cubito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed David Cubito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Cubito.
