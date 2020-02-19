Dr. David Cummins, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cummins, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Cummins, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boise, ID. They graduated from West Virginia University.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1310 W Hays St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 803-5339
- 2 750 E Warm Springs Ave Ste H, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 949-6765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Cummins since the summer of 2018 when I had been experiencing daily (sometimes multiple a day) panic attacks. He has been extremely helpful giving me tools to address my anxiety and PTSD through counseling, books, and hypnotherapy, which have helped to restore my quality of life. Dr. Cummins listens patiently without judgement and continues to help me address the root causes of the issues instead of just the symptoms (though he helped me learn how to recognize and manage my panic attacks when they happened). I highly recommend Dr. Cummins, and his office is conveniently located in the North End, close to everything downtown.
About Dr. David Cummins, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1669466827
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cummins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummins, there are benefits to both methods.