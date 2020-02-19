See All Clinical Psychologists in Boise, ID
Clinical Psychology
Dr. David Cummins, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boise, ID. They graduated from West Virginia University.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1310 W Hays St, Boise, ID 83702 (208) 803-5339
    750 E Warm Springs Ave Ste H, Boise, ID 83712 (208) 949-6765

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Feb 19, 2020
I have been seeing Dr. Cummins since the summer of 2018 when I had been experiencing daily (sometimes multiple a day) panic attacks. He has been extremely helpful giving me tools to address my anxiety and PTSD through counseling, books, and hypnotherapy, which have helped to restore my quality of life. Dr. Cummins listens patiently without judgement and continues to help me address the root causes of the issues instead of just the symptoms (though he helped me learn how to recognize and manage my panic attacks when they happened). I highly recommend Dr. Cummins, and his office is conveniently located in the North End, close to everything downtown.
