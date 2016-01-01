David Davydov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Davydov, RPA-C
Overview
David Davydov, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Forest Hills, NY.
David Davydov works at
Locations
FH - Dept of Surgery10201 66th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 830-4093
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About David Davydov, RPA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1396063566
David Davydov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed David Davydov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Davydov.
