Dr. David Debus, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Debus, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Debus, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Debus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psy Care Inc4550 Kearny Villa Rd Ste 116, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 279-1223
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Debus?
David is a very kind man who did his absolute best to help my longtime partner and I navigate our very interesting relationship. He was never judgemental and always felt incredibly safe to talk to. We'd still be seeing him if my insurance had not dropped Psycare as an in-network provider. I highly recommend this gentle, caring man. He only wants the best for you. He also has endless resources to help you on your journey to a healthy relationship. There is a one star review here that is not fair to David as it is about Psycare's odd practices and not him. I don't like Psycare much myself but David is VERY worth having to go through them. Please give him a try.
About Dr. David Debus, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013024744
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Debus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debus works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Debus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.