David Dorenfeld, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Dorenfeld, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Matthews, NC.
David Dorenfeld works at
Locations
Novant Health Dermatology Associates1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 170, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 951-1326
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
P.A. Dorenfeld is an excellent P.A. he even called me back personally to ask how I was after a procedure he had done on me. This stood out to me as normally if you even get a follow up call it's an assistant. Thank you David for a great job and great patient care.
About David Dorenfeld, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1003880121
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
David Dorenfeld works at
