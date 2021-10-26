See All Physicians Assistants in Lancaster, CA
David Doriguzzi, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

David Doriguzzi, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

David Doriguzzi, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

David Doriguzzi works at SANGAR P SELVA, MD, A PROF CORP in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sangar P Selva, Md, A Prof Corp
    44725 10th St W Ste 210, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 948-6011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Allergies
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with David Doriguzzi?

Oct 26, 2021
Awesome PA, going to miss his expertise and care provided (I moved out of state). I only hope i can find someone like him.
— Oct 26, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: David Doriguzzi, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with David Doriguzzi, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending David Doriguzzi to family and friends

David Doriguzzi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with David Doriguzzi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about David Doriguzzi, PA-C.

About David Doriguzzi, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730195728
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

David Doriguzzi, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Doriguzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

David Doriguzzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

David Doriguzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

David Doriguzzi works at SANGAR P SELVA, MD, A PROF CORP in Lancaster, CA. View the full address on David Doriguzzi’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed David Doriguzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Doriguzzi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Doriguzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Doriguzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you David Doriguzzi, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.