Dr. Dudycha accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Dudycha, DC
Overview
Dr. David Dudycha, DC is a Chiropractor in Bryan, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1201C Briarcrest Dr, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-6808
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dudycha?
I don't know where I would be in life without him. He routinely works with the rest of my care team to ensure a holistic approach. I have absolute faith in his adjustments and recommendations. Should I ever marry, he's getting an invitation.
About Dr. David Dudycha, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1427065531
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dudycha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudycha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudycha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudycha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudycha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.