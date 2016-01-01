Dr. Duran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David Duran, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Duran, PHD is a Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Duran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Austin Travis County Mental Health and Mental Retardation Center5225 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78751 Directions (512) 472-4357
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duran?
About Dr. David Duran, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1710048665
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duran works at
Dr. Duran speaks Spanish.
Dr. Duran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.