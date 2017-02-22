Dr. Eads has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Eads, OD
Overview of Dr. David Eads, OD
Dr. David Eads, OD is an Optometrist in Somerset, KY.
Dr. Eads works at
Dr. Eads' Office Locations
Walmart Pharmacy 10-0689177 Washington Dr, Somerset, KY 42501 Directions (606) 679-0033
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Walk in or appointment I've never been here for longer than an hour. Very personable accepts all kinds of insurance
About Dr. David Eads, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1811044951
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eads accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eads has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eads. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eads.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eads, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eads appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.