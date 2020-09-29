See All Psychologists in Allen, TX
David Falkstein

Adolescent Psychology
4.0 (22)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

David Falkstein is an Adolescent Psychologist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas.

David Falkstein works at David L. Falkstein, Ph.D., L.S.S.P. in Allen, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David L. Falkstein, Ph.D., L.S.S.P.
    204 W Mcdermott Dr, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 954-7188

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Adult Autism Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 29, 2020
    Highly recommended. Very thorough evaluations
    Tom — Sep 29, 2020
    About David Falkstein

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467501403
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of North Texas
    Medical Education

