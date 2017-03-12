Dr. David Farnsworth, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farnsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Farnsworth, DC
Overview
Dr. David Farnsworth, DC is a Chiropractor in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Farnsworth works at
Locations
Deseret Medical Associates Dba1425 S Greenfield Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-3000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have lived with back and neck pain for years. I've also had 5 surgeries on my neck and back. He kept me moving for 15 years. He still would be if he took my insurance. He is truly a caring doctor and has magical hands.
About Dr. David Farnsworth, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1194758524
