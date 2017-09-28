See All Dermatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dermatology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

David Feist, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College.

David Feist works at Center for Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Scottsdale Dermatology Associates
    14275 N 87th St Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 28, 2017
    Dr. Feist is one of the good ones. He listens to you wants and understands your needs as a patient. He works with you to understand how to properly diagnose and treat you vs the other Dr.'s I've dealt with that just want to pump you full of whatever Rx is being shoved down their throat that week. Super nice guy, friendly, yet super professional. So glad I left my previous dermatologist and found him!
    Nick Wilson in Mesa, AZ — Sep 28, 2017
    About David Feist, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003243437
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
