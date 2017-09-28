David Feist, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Feist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Feist, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Feist, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College.
David Feist works at
Locations
North Scottsdale Dermatology Associates14275 N 87th St Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 905-8485
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Feist is one of the good ones. He listens to you wants and understands your needs as a patient. He works with you to understand how to properly diagnose and treat you vs the other Dr.'s I've dealt with that just want to pump you full of whatever Rx is being shoved down their throat that week. Super nice guy, friendly, yet super professional. So glad I left my previous dermatologist and found him!
About David Feist, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1003243437
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
David Feist accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Feist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
