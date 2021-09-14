David Fentress accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Fentress, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Fentress, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in New Bedford, MA.
Locations
Aaron Institute50 N 2nd St, New Bedford, MA 02740 Directions (508) 993-1377
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been able to connect well with my son and my son appreciates the support.
About David Fentress, EDD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1275540510
5 patients have reviewed David Fentress. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Fentress.
