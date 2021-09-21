Dr. David Flaks, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Flaks, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Flaks, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Elkins Park, PA.
Dr. Flaks works at
David Flaks, Psyd7401 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 635-1897
David Flaks, Psyd651 Route 73 N, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 797-1121
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Value Options
Where to begin! I was going through a very tough time towards the end of my marriage. Marriage was failing, my 1st born was on the way, and I was in such a low dark place In my life. I did some research online, and felt that David could be the one to help. I was so happy with my choice after meeting him! While not being judgmental about what had happened towards the end of my marriage, he helped me navigate through dark times with a soft, kind voice and understanding manner. He listened well, gave subtle advise as needed, and truly listened to how I felt. For the best, David helped me get through a terrible relationship (marriage ended, for the best) and gave me the confidence to move on with my life with my head hanging high. Thank you so much David! All the love. Highly recommend this guy!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982730412
- University of Pennsylvania
