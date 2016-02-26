David Formwalt, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Formwalt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Formwalt, PSY
Overview
David Formwalt, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Mobile, AL.
David Formwalt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Formwalt and Williams Inc7305 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 776-1217
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Formwalt?
I saw Dr. Formwalt for a little over two years between 2009-2011. I wish I could find someone like him again. He was extremely helpful and caring but also knew the appropriate time to make a joke to make you feel comfortable. Most importantly for me, he knew when to call me on my crap (and was very good at dealing with any anger I had when he did so but I normally knew he was right). I couldn't imagine an experience with a better doctor/patient relationship and would highly recommend him.
About David Formwalt, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164591541
Frequently Asked Questions
David Formwalt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Formwalt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Formwalt works at
6 patients have reviewed David Formwalt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Formwalt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Formwalt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Formwalt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.