Dr. David Friedlander, MPH

Urology
Overview of Dr. David Friedlander, MPH

Dr. David Friedlander, MPH is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. 

Dr. Friedlander works at UC San Diego Medical Center in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedlander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4003
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon

About Dr. David Friedlander, MPH

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700224177
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

