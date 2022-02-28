See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Salt Lake City, UT
David Gamble, NP

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

David Gamble, NP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. 

David Gamble works at Utah Endocrinology in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in American Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Endocrinology
    470 E 3900 S Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 747-2800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Utah Endocrinology
    629 Quality Dr, American Fork, UT 84003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 747-2800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Gland Diseases
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Panhypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 28, 2022
    Feb 28, 2022
David Gamble ordered labs my rheumatologist of 10 years had never completed on me. Although my fasting glucose had been high for at least the past 5 years, no one had ever looked into it further until I started seeing David Gamble. From the very first appointment, I felt he truly cared and listened to what I had been experiencing for many years. He was able to pinpoint my diagnosis of LADA, treat me, and give me my life back in 9 months time. My lupus symptoms and inflammation have improved a great deal. I have more energy than I have had in years, I sleep great at night, and the brain fog is gone. I truly feel like myself again and maybe even better than I ever have before! I drive 2 hours to get to my appointment with him, but I would drive 10 if I had to. He is that good!
    Camille — Feb 28, 2022
    About David Gamble, NP

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    NPI Number
    • 1033423249
    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Gamble, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Gamble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Gamble has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    David Gamble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed David Gamble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Gamble.

