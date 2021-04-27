Dr. David Gasser, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gasser, DC
Overview
Dr. David Gasser, DC is a Chiropractor in Salem, OR.
Dr. Gasser works at
Locations
David A. Gasser, DC1544 Commercial St SE, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 362-7064
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was terrified of going to a chiropractor after hearing so many horror stories. However, when I had heard from 4 co-workers that had gone to Dr. Gasser and loved his treatments, I decided to chance it. That was several years ago and I haven't regretted it since! He is the best at what he does and a wonderful person as well!
About Dr. David Gasser, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Gasser accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gasser works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gasser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gasser.
