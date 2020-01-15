See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Roanoke, VA
David Geho

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

David Geho is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Roanoke, VA. 

David Geho works at New Choices Counseling in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Choices Counseling
    3618 Brambleton Ave Ste E, Roanoke, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 330-3380

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About David Geho

    Specialties
    • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801083365
