David Geho
Overview
David Geho is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Roanoke, VA.
Locations
New Choices Counseling3618 Brambleton Ave Ste E, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 330-3380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
David is very good at what he does. My son went for four sessions, the last I attended also. He made a difference in the issues we were dealing with. We came a long way quickly and have a better understanding of each other.
About David Geho
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1801083365
Frequently Asked Questions
David Geho accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Geho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed David Geho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Geho.
