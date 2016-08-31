Dr. David Geiser, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Geiser, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Geiser, PHD
Dr. David Geiser, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Fort Myers, FL.

Dr. Geiser's Office Locations
David S. Geiser, Ph.D., P.A.1950 Courtney Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 278-3231
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr. I know is competent, kind and caring. ??
About Dr. David Geiser, PHD
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1114107232
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University - Bachelors in Psychology
Dr. Geiser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geiser accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Geiser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geiser.
