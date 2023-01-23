David Goldfarb, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Goldfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Goldfarb, PA
Overview
David Goldfarb, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA.
David Goldfarb works at
Locations
-
1
Expo Pointe Imaging Center1111 Exposition Blvd Bldg 700, Sacramento, CA 95815 Directions (916) 736-3399
-
2
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 235, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 782-1291
-
3
Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat6600 Mercy Ct Ste 180, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 Directions (916) 966-2700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Goldfarb?
I had been suffering from ear problems for over a year. He took the time to explain the hows and whys of what I was experiencing, and worked with me to fix my ear problems. Absolutely great customer service!!
About David Goldfarb, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1144333642
Frequently Asked Questions
David Goldfarb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
David Goldfarb accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Goldfarb works at
5 patients have reviewed David Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Goldfarb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Goldfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Goldfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.