David Gonzales, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

David Gonzales, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX. 

David Gonzales works at Texas Health Family Care in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Family Care #412
    4201 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 731-0801
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    May 08, 2019
    I’ve been seeing him since August of 2018. He’s always listened thoughtfully and gone out of his way to help me figure out the best course of treatment, referrals, cost effectiveness, prescriptions etc. Super easy to talk to, great bedside manor, but will also shoot you straight.
    About David Gonzales, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588766919
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

