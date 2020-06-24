See All Clinical Psychologists in West Hartford, CT
Dr. David Greenfield, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.7 (67)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Greenfield, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Greenfield works at The Center for Internet and Technology Addiction & The Healing Center, LLC in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Healing Center, LLC
    8 Lowell Rd, West Hartford, CT 06119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 561-8727
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Addiction
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD

Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Computer Addiction Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gaming Addiction Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Online Gambling Addiction Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 24, 2020
    I wish I had begun seeing Dr Greenfield many years ago. He has been amazingly helpful in helping me get to the root of issues that have plagued me throughout my adult life and to find tools to manage my dysfunction. He deserves the highest grade.
    EP — Jun 24, 2020
    Dr. David Greenfield, PHD
    About Dr. David Greenfield, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508956913
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fairfield Hills Hospital
    Residency
    • Fairfield Hills Hosp
    Internship
    • McGuire VA Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University
    Undergraduate School
    • Ramapo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Greenfield, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenfield works at The Center for Internet and Technology Addiction & The Healing Center, LLC in West Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Greenfield’s profile.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

