Dr. David Greenfield, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Greenfield, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Locations
The Healing Center, LLC8 Lowell Rd, West Hartford, CT 06119 Directions (860) 561-8727Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I had begun seeing Dr Greenfield many years ago. He has been amazingly helpful in helping me get to the root of issues that have plagued me throughout my adult life and to find tools to manage my dysfunction. He deserves the highest grade.
About Dr. David Greenfield, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fairfield Hills Hospital
- Fairfield Hills Hosp
- McGuire VA Med Ctr
- Texas Tech University
- Ramapo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.
