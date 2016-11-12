Dr. Hanks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Hanks, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Hanks, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Plano, TX.
Locations
- 1 5760 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 596-5960
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hanks doesn't pre-judge, he is a listener, and has tremendous insight that has proven very valuable to me. I also find him to be trustworthy, which was very important to me in openly discussing things with him. Don't know where I'd be without him.
About Dr. David Hanks, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1780789776
Frequently Asked Questions
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanks.
