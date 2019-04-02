Dr. David Hermosillo-Romo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hermosillo-Romo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hermosillo-Romo, PHD
Overview of Dr. David Hermosillo-Romo, PHD
Dr. David Hermosillo-Romo, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona.
Dr. Hermosillo-Romo works at
Dr. Hermosillo-Romo's Office Locations
Bilingual Clinical Forensic Neuropsychology5363 E Pima St Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 336-0900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- United Healthcare Community Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have only consulted with him in the past. He is the most thorough researcher and evaluator of many neuropsychological conditions I’ve met. Being bilingual and bicultural may seem a minor thing, but the legacy that he’s leaving behind because of these competencies is admirable.
About Dr. David Hermosillo-Romo, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
- 1467544718
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology
- Clinical Neuropsychology San Antonio Medical Center
- Clinical Psychology and Neuropsychology Houston Medical Center
- University of Arizona
- Iteso
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hermosillo-Romo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hermosillo-Romo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hermosillo-Romo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hermosillo-Romo works at
Dr. Hermosillo-Romo speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermosillo-Romo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermosillo-Romo.
