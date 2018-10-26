Dr. David Hess, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hess, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hess, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mechanicsville, VA.
Dr. Hess works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic at Memorial Regional8266 Atlee Rd Ste 330, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 325-8720
- 2 712 Mobjack Pl Ste B, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 592-9162
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hess?
Dr. Hess was very nice, funny, and caring. He was sensitive to my issues for being there, explained things very well, and even asked how my experience at his office had been since I’d had a bad experience at another neuropsychology office several years ago. I appreciate the time he took getting to know me and explaining my impairment to me. He gave me ideas of how to compensate for my memory loss. If I ever need to see a neuropsychologist in the future, I’d go back to him.
About Dr. David Hess, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841307378
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hess works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.