See All Physicians Assistants in Clemmons, NC
David Hieber, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

David Hieber, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

David Hieber, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Clemmons, NC. 

David Hieber works at Tanglewood Park Physicians in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tanglewood Park Physicians
    6915 Village Medical Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7703
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with David Hieber?

    Photo: David Hieber, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with David Hieber, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending David Hieber to family and friends

    David Hieber's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with David Hieber

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about David Hieber, PA-C.

    About David Hieber, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1245544196
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Hieber, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Hieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Hieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Hieber works at Tanglewood Park Physicians in Clemmons, NC. View the full address on David Hieber’s profile.

    David Hieber has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with David Hieber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Hieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Hieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.