Dr. David Hirohama, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Hirohama, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cerritos, CA.
Locations
Lester A Mindus Phd A Psychology Corp.17215 Studebaker Rd Ste 110, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (562) 860-2210
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It's not easy to put into words the phenomenal change that has taken place since entering into family therapy with Dr. Hirohama over two years ago. We are each better versions of ourselves and have a greater understanding of each other. We entered into therapy with Dr. Hirohama initially for the purpose of reunifying the children with their father. That has happened along with so, so much more. A deep healing has taken place in each of us. Dr. Hirohama's gentle and compassionate approach has endeared each of us to him as a therapist. My teenage son has given him the title Dr. Super-Hirohama. We are so grateful for his calm and steady presence in our lives.
About Dr. David Hirohama, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Japanese
- 1881912871
