David Holland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Holland, PSY
Overview
David Holland, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL.
David Holland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Boca Office1300 N Federal Hwy Ste 206, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 338-9898
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Holland?
Absolutely the best. Compassionate, great communicator listener, sensitive to issue and a terrific advisor! 10 stars from this Dr. to another.
About David Holland, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1326075144
Frequently Asked Questions
David Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Holland works at
3 patients have reviewed David Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Holland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.