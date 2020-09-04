Dr. David Howells, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Howells, DC
Dr. David Howells, DC is a Chiropractor in Kingston, NY.
Dr. Howells works at
Howells Chiropractic211 Hurley Ave Ste 5, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-6653
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I found Dr Howells to be knowledgeable, methodical, thorough and careful in sitting down with me first, getting a feel for my medical history and then coming up with a treatment plan based on my needs. He is also humorous which is helpful to break the ice sometimes. I will continue seeing him because I like the fact that he is "old school."
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1407810070
Dr. Howells accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Howells. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howells.
