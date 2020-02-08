See All Chiropractors in Centennial, CO
Dr. David Jung, DC

Chiropractic
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. David Jung, DC is a Chiropractor in Centennial, CO. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7600 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 106, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 489-6040

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. David Jung, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285729608
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Jung, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

