Dr. David Jung, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jung, DC
Overview
Dr. David Jung, DC is a Chiropractor in Centennial, CO.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7600 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 106, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (720) 489-6040
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jung?
Dr Jung has blessed hands. His technique is so gentle that you're not sure he's doing anything. But man what a huge difference in just a few weeks. I suffer from a really snarled up pelvis and hip area causing piriformis syndrome and terrible sciatica. I could not sit or lie down and driving was unbarable. I can not drive and sit for 20 minutes before experiencing discomfort. I have another condition that hampers my recovery time...but If I did not have that I would be literally "fixed" and in a way that I trust is the correct way for my body to stay that way. I'd recommend Dr David to anyone in need of pain relief or adjustment.
About Dr. David Jung, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1285729608
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.