Dr. David Jupiter, OD

Optometry
Overview of Dr. David Jupiter, OD

Dr. David Jupiter, OD is an Optometrist in Newark, DE. 

Dr. Jupiter works at Douglas J Lavenburg MD PA in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE and Elkton, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jupiter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abby Medical Ctr Ste 114
    1 Centurian Dr Ste 114, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 993-0722
  2. 2
    Associates in Eye Care LLC
    5305 Limestone Rd Ste 201, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 993-0931
  3. 3
    Lavenburg Medical Group
    103 Chesapeake Blvd Ste C, Elkton, MD 21921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 392-6133
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 05, 2017
    My visit with Dr. Jupiter was a wonderful experience (and I hate going to any doctor!). He is patient and understanding. He is an expert about the eye and eye-related issues. But what I found most assuring is his obvious love for his work and treating people. I highly recommend Dr. Jupiter.
    About Dr. David Jupiter, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1780794024
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jupiter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jupiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jupiter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jupiter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jupiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jupiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

