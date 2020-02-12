David Lanzillotti, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Lanzillotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Lanzillotti, MA
Overview
David Lanzillotti, MA is a Counselor in Bossier City, LA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2285 Benton Rd Bldg 3, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 747-1171
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing him for 2 or more years since my disabling auto accident (Oct 18, 2013) and when my insurance plan begins to cease covering his services, I CHANGE PLANS/companies to ensure they will cover his services! NOT everyone has a need for MORE medicines each day/month when they already 18 medicines a month they can't keep up with and just call the RX and ask them to fill whatever is ready cause they can't remember which ones needed refilled much less can remember to take their doses on some days.
About David Lanzillotti, MA
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana Tech University - Ruston, Louisiana
