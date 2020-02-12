See All Counselors in Bossier City, LA
David Lanzillotti, MA

Counseling
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

David Lanzillotti, MA is a Counselor in Bossier City, LA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2285 Benton Rd Bldg 3, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 747-1171
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2020
    I have been seeing him for 2 or more years since my disabling auto accident (Oct 18, 2013) and when my insurance plan begins to cease covering his services, I CHANGE PLANS/companies to ensure they will cover his services! NOT everyone has a need for MORE medicines each day/month when they already 18 medicines a month they can't keep up with and just call the RX and ask them to fill whatever is ready cause they can't remember which ones needed refilled much less can remember to take their doses on some days.
    Brett Golightly — Feb 12, 2020
    About David Lanzillotti, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447328695
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana Tech University - Ruston, Louisiana
    Undergraduate School

