Dr. David Lee, OD
Overview of Dr. David Lee, OD
Dr. David Lee, OD is an Optometrist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
EyeCare Associates210 Bob Wallace Ave Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (844) 206-2929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Lee, OD
- Optometry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568450302
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
- Optometry
