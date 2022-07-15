Overview

Dr. David Leibovitz, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva University, Ny and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Leibovitz works at Hopewell Springs Counseling Center in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.