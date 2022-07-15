See All Clinical Psychologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. David Leibovitz, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Leibovitz, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Leibovitz, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva University, Ny and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Leibovitz works at Hopewell Springs Counseling Center in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Hopewell Springs Counseling Center
    600 Route 73 N Ste 11, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 599-5252

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leibovitz?

    Jul 15, 2022
    Don’t be hesitant to call Hopewell. They are so nice to deal with. And the counselors are just amazing
    Ted Lerner — Jul 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Leibovitz, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Leibovitz, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leibovitz to family and friends

    Dr. Leibovitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Leibovitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Leibovitz, PSY.D.

    About Dr. David Leibovitz, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477867315
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Camden County Health Services Center-Lakeland
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Umdnj-Nj Med Sch, Newark
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yeshiva University, Ny
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Muhlenberg College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Leibovitz, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leibovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leibovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leibovitz works at Hopewell Springs Counseling Center in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Leibovitz’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibovitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Leibovitz, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.