Dr. David Livingston, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Livingston, DC
Overview
Dr. David Livingston, DC is a Chiropractor in Delray Beach, FL.
Dr. Livingston works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Therapy Center of Delray Beach and Family Wellness Centers, Inc.15127 S Jog Rd Ste 210, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 498-1098
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Allstate
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Livingston?
Dr David Livingston’s office is the best medical practice I have ever visited, all the staff are very friendly and professional, after starting the treatments with Dr Livingston I feel much better
About Dr. David Livingston, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, French and Spanish
- 1285742825
Education & Certifications
- Napoli Chiropractic
- State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livingston accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Livingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Livingston works at
Dr. Livingston speaks French and Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livingston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livingston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.