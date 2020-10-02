Dr. Longo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Longo, PHD
Overview
Dr. David Longo, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Danville, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 502 Mill St, Danville, PA 17821 Directions (570) 271-1995
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring. He makes therapy fun!
About Dr. David Longo, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1487621850
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Longo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.