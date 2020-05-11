See All Psychologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. David Lowenstein, PHD

Psychology
1.9 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. David Lowenstein, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH. They completed their residency with Children Hospital Guidance Centers

Dr. Lowenstein works at Lowenstein & Associates, Inc. in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lowenstein & Associates
    691 S 5th St, Columbus, OH 43206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 444-0432

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Peter McGinty — May 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Lowenstein, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740269323
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children Hospital Guidance Centers
    Internship
    • Children's Hospital Guidance Centers
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY At Cortland
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lowenstein, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowenstein works at Lowenstein & Associates, Inc. in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Lowenstein’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

