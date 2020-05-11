Dr. David Lowenstein, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lowenstein, PHD
Dr. David Lowenstein, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH. They completed their residency with Children Hospital Guidance Centers
Lowenstein & Associates691 S 5th St, Columbus, OH 43206 Directions (614) 444-0432
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
David has helped me and my entire family on and off for over 20 years. He is a skilled, empathetic, kind man, who has given us support, faith and professional guidance during our most desperate moments. I hadn't had any interaction with him for about six years and just a few days ago called him with a family crisis. He was instantly available, and is helping guide my daughter through a difficult time. Out of curiosity, I just read other reviews of David, including negative ones. I was stunned to read any reviews that were less than positive. Though they may be valid, they are diametrically opposed to my experience.
- Psychology
- English
- 1740269323
- Children Hospital Guidance Centers
- Children's Hospital Guidance Centers
- SUNY At Cortland
