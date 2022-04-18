Dr. David Lustig, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lustig, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Lustig, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Locations
-
1
David A. Lustig, Ph.D., P.A.2250 NW 136th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 437-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Hello my name is Billy Divers I was Dr Dave's very first patient back in the early 80s him right out of college referred by Dr Marvin Silverman I am now 51yoa with a beautiful wife 5 daughters and 23 grands a beautiful home in Charleston SC and I have Dr Dave to thank I would not have made it with the life I was leading as a child even though all my sessions were on his Dinner break I ate well as he taught me how to live.Thank you David
About Dr. David Lustig, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1932286424
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lustig works at
