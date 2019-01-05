Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Mann, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Mann, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Monica, CA.
Locations
- 1 1137 2nd St Ste 109, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 601-0051
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He's The Mann LOL.. I've been to many therapists and shrinks on both coasts and this guy is the real deal. Truly cares about his patients and is not ignoring you and watching the clock like my friends shrink :) Seriously, been a patient of his for 6 years. A+++ Maybe once in a while he's late, but when you're the one in the office for an extra 15 minutes when you're really upset about something you won't mind. Go Maple Leafs!
About Dr. David Mann, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114023603
Frequently Asked Questions
