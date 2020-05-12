Overview

Dr. David McGalliard, PHD is a Psychologist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. McGalliard works at TLC Associates, Newtown, PA in Newtown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.