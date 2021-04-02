Dr. McGee-Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David McGee-Williams, PHD
Overview of Dr. David McGee-Williams, PHD
Dr. David McGee-Williams, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Redding, CA.
Dr. McGee-Williams' Office Locations
- 1 1335 Buenaventura Blvd Ste 206, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 241-2284
The Dr. was surprisingly easy to talk to! His answers & advice were easy to understand.
About Dr. David McGee-Williams, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1235220815
Dr. McGee-Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee-Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee-Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGee-Williams, there are benefits to both methods.