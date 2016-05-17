See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
David Memmoli, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

David Memmoli, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Hlth Ctr.

David Memmoli works at Advanced Urgent Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urgent Care and Nightlight Peds
    9975 S Eastern Ave Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 361-2273
  2. 2
    8960 W Cheyenne Ave Unit 190, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 367-4121
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 17, 2016
    David serves as my PCP (primary care physician). He is an amazing provider, who is very considerate of my general medical condition. Most recently, he helped me with a problem, which I have been struggling with for YEARS!!. It took me quite a long time to gain enough courage to seek help for the issue (and am I glad I did)! I feel like a completely different person after seeing David. I highly recommend!
    Jo in Las Vegas, NV — May 17, 2016
    About David Memmoli, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891978607
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Hlth Ctr
    Undergraduate School
    • Stony Brook U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    David Memmoli, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Memmoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    David Memmoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    David Memmoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    David Memmoli works at Advanced Urgent Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on David Memmoli’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed David Memmoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Memmoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Memmoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Memmoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

