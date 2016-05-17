David Memmoli, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Memmoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Memmoli, APRN
Overview
David Memmoli, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Hlth Ctr.
David Memmoli works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urgent Care and Nightlight Peds9975 S Eastern Ave Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89183 Directions (702) 361-2273
- 2 8960 W Cheyenne Ave Unit 190, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 367-4121
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Culinary Health Fund
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with David Memmoli?
David serves as my PCP (primary care physician). He is an amazing provider, who is very considerate of my general medical condition. Most recently, he helped me with a problem, which I have been struggling with for YEARS!!. It took me quite a long time to gain enough courage to seek help for the issue (and am I glad I did)! I feel like a completely different person after seeing David. I highly recommend!
About David Memmoli, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1891978607
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Hlth Ctr
- Stony Brook U
Frequently Asked Questions
David Memmoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
David Memmoli accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Memmoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
David Memmoli works at
4 patients have reviewed David Memmoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Memmoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with David Memmoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with David Memmoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.