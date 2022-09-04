Dr. David Mills, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mills, OD
Overview of Dr. David Mills, OD
Dr. David Mills, OD is an Optometrist in Elizabethton, TN.
Dr. Mills works at
Dr. Mills' Office Locations
Mills Optometric Associates PC321 E ELK AVE, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Directions (423) 542-2512
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mills saw me late Saturday when the doctor that worked on (messed up) my eye Friday was closed. My eye was very painful and he treated it, during the night it went very wrong and at 3:00 AM I texted the emergency number he personally gave me, he hand wrote it incase I was in trouble. He responded right away, saw me very early Sunday morning. He them called 2 eye specialists he knew in Johnson City. One came in Sunday at noon and prescribed me a very hard antibiotic I then saw another specialist Monday. Without the selfless actions of this good man at 3:00 AM on a Sunday morning I would now be blind in my Right eye. My current specialist, a rock star eye surgeon, said Dr. David Mills is the only reason I am not blind in that eye. I never met him before that Saturday but now think of him as my dear friend, I cannot begin to repay him for the service he provided a perfect stranger. You could not do better trusting you're eye health to this fine christian gentleman. Brendan Furnish
About Dr. David Mills, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1184614083
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills, there are benefits to both methods.