Dr. David Moon, OD
Dr. David Moon, OD is an Optometrist in Yakima, WA.
Central Washington Optical LLC3902 Creekside Loop Ste 110, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 452-6611
Figgs Eye Clinic P.c.1410 Lakeside Ct Ste 103, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 453-2010
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Moon for the past 8 years. He is always thorough, professional, knowledgeable and kind. I have referred many people to him.
- Optometry
- English
- 1831116847
Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
