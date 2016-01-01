Dr. David Mora, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mora, OD
Overview of Dr. David Mora, OD
Dr. David Mora, OD is an Optometrist in Laredo, TX.
Dr. Mora works at
Dr. Mora's Office Locations
-
1
David Saul Mora O.d Ph.d PC1601 Corpus Christi St, Laredo, TX 78043 Directions (956) 726-1007
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Mora, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1255305256
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mora accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mora works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora.
