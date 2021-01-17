Overview

Dr. David Mruz, DC is a Chiropractor in Taylors, SC. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Sherman College Of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Mruz works at Eastside Chiropractic PA in Taylors, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.