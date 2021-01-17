See All Chiropractors in Taylors, SC
Dr. David Mruz, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Mruz, DC

Chiropractic
4.7 (79)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Mruz, DC is a Chiropractor in Taylors, SC. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Sherman College Of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Mruz works at Eastside Chiropractic PA in Taylors, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastside Chiropractic PA
    3014 Wade Hampton Blvd Ste B, Taylors, SC 29687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 292-6777
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 10:00am
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Decompression Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carolina Care Plan
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mruz?

    Jan 17, 2021
    The care Dr. Mruz provides for me is unmatched by any other chiropractor I've been to. I had a herniated disc injury in my lower back that left me unable to sit or stand and I was taking really heavy duty pain medicine just to get through the pain every day. What orthopedic doctors, physical therapy, and multiple ESI's could not fix, Dr. Mruz fixed in a handful of weeks. He gives a comprehensive evaluation that you can understand and tells you exactly what he will do for a certain amount of time. He will not string you along and he will deliver results!! The office is comfy and the staff is very knowledgeable as well. When you visit Eastside chiropractic rest assured you are in capable hands. HIGHLY recommend.
    Angie Sharp — Jan 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Mruz, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Mruz, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mruz to family and friends

    Dr. Mruz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mruz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Mruz, DC.

    About Dr. David Mruz, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023076486
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Sherman College Of Chiropractic
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Mruz, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mruz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mruz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mruz works at Eastside Chiropractic PA in Taylors, SC. View the full address on Dr. Mruz’s profile.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Mruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Mruz, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.