David Mudge, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Mudge, PA is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from SUNY Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr.
Locations
North Mountain Dermatology50 E Dunlap Ave Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 944-4628
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our family has used David Mudge for years and have so appreciated his efficiency, professionalism and his concise explanation of our medical diagnosis'.
About David Mudge, PA
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1073829818
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr
David Mudge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
David Mudge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Mudge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed David Mudge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Mudge.
