David Ohotnicky, APRN

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
1.9 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

David Ohotnicky, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from Pace University and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

David Ohotnicky works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    780 Litchfield St Ste 200, Torrington, CT 06790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 496-2198

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (37)
    About David Ohotnicky, APRN

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699067314
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pace University
    Medical Education

