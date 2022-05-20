David Ohotnicky, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if David Ohotnicky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
David Ohotnicky, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
David Ohotnicky, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from Pace University and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
David Ohotnicky works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group780 Litchfield St Ste 200, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-2198
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
David possesses the virtues most of us want in our physicians: he's a very good listener, an excellent diagnostician, sympathetic, honest and professional in every aspect of his job. He's the only physician I can think of that I actually look forward to seeing.
About David Ohotnicky, APRN
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1699067314
Education & Certifications
- Pace University
David Ohotnicky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
David Ohotnicky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
David Ohotnicky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed David Ohotnicky. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with David Ohotnicky.
